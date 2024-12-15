Robert Kiyosaki’s 6 Passive Income Ideas

©Robert Kiyosaki

Building long-term wealth and increasing your financial stability is key to success, and passive income can help. Passive income is money you earn without having to do any work — it’s one of the easiest ways to earn money and can guide you down a path toward financial freedom.

As the bestselling author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” and a well-known entrepreneur, Robert Kiyosaki knows more than his fair share about using passive income to build wealth. Keep reading to find out his top six passive income streams you should consider.

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Purchase Shares of Dividend Stocks

If you’re already investing in the stock market, consider buying shares of dividend stocks.

Some companies pay out a percentage of each share’s value either monthly or quarterly just for owning the stock. Meanwhile, the value of the stock has the potential to grow over time. You can take the dividend payments and purchase more shares of the same stock, which will further compound your money.

Dividend stocks are a smart way to make an effortless passive income.

Invest in Real Estate

Unlike earning a paycheck from your job, owning real estate works for you. Purchasing properties to rent them creates a passive stream of income. In addition, the value of your properties could increase over time, leading to an even higher return should you decide to sell in the future.

It’s worth noting that being a landlord comes with responsibilities, including but not limited to property maintenance and building upkeep. You can hire a property manager to take care of manual tasks for you to make real estate investing a true passive income.

Collect Royalties From Intellectual Property

If you’re a writer or musical artist, for example, you could collect royalties from the sale of your intellectual property such as a book or album. Each time a book is sold or your song is streamed online, you’ll earn a percentage of the sale.

While it takes time and effort to create something at first, you can earn passive income from the repeat sales of your work.

Peer-to-Peer Lending

Rather than parking your cash in a high-yield savings account or certificate of deposit, you can earn a passive income through peer-to-peer lending.

You’ll lend your money to small businesses or individuals looking for capital in exchange for interest payments. Keep in mind that peer-to-peer lending can come with risks, so be discerning when choosing the right platform and businesses to lend your money out to.