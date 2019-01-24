McLaren 720S: A true rival to the Ferrari 488 is here

Last year was a banner year for McLaren, the British exotic carmaker. After a flattish 2017, McLaren saw sales jump nearly 44% in 2018, to 4,806 cars sold globally.

It was another sales record in North America, McLaren’s biggest market. And you know who else has North America as its biggest market? The boys in red from Maranello — Ferrari (RACE).

The McLaren name in motorsports is huge, and its name in the sports-car world is growing in clout big time. But if you’re going to take it to Ferrari, you need to bring it, and that means bringing it to Ferrari’s standard bearer, the stallion that every performance carmaker wants to measure up to — the Ferrari 488.

I tested the 488 Spyder last year and it was all that you could want in a sports car. It was so good its few faults felt endearing. So against that backdrop, McLaren is taking on the superb 488 with an animal of its own — the 720S.

McLaren 720S

Part of the Super series, the 720S is a notch above models like the 570S, borrowing a lot of high-tech from the hypercar McLaren P1. The 720S replaced the outgoing 650S back in 2017.

Upon first impression I thought to myself the 720S has a shark-like vibe. Apparently that’s on purpose, as McLaren took inspiration from the great white shark, “a beautifully sleek yet brutally efficient hunting machine.” Those are McLaren’s words not mine, but seems apt once you realize what this machine is capable of doing.

The 720S is blazingly fast, capable of hitting 0 to 60 in 2.8 seconds, according to McLaren. Numerous testers believe the car is faster than that. In fact Road & Track found the only rear-wheel drive car faster than the 720S on the quarter mile was the Ferrari LaFerrari hypercar (9.9 seconds vs 9.7 seconds, respectively). Those are insane numbers for the quarter mile.

McLaren 720S

What’s lurking under the hood

The 720S begins life as carbon-fiber chassis with rear extruded aluminum subframe (as McLaren puts it), but in that rear subframe is one special motor. It’s McLaren’s own design, a 4.0 liter twin turbo V8, capable of a thunderous 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. Great numbers, but when you consider the car weighs only 2,829 pounds, the 720S drives like there’s an outboard jet engine behind you.

McLaren 720S Engine (Credit: McLaren)

Sharp looks, roomy cabin

McLaren 720S

