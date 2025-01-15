At RM1.32, Is It Time To Put Supercomnet Technologies Berhad (KLSE:SCOMNET) On Your Watch List?

While Supercomnet Technologies Berhad (KLSE:SCOMNET) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 11% on the KLSE over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Supercomnet Technologies Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Supercomnet Technologies Berhad

Is Supercomnet Technologies Berhad Still Cheap?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Supercomnet Technologies Berhad’s ratio of 38.76x is above its peer average of 21.5x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Electrical industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Supercomnet Technologies Berhad’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards the levels of its industry peers over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard for it to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Supercomnet Technologies Berhad generate?

KLSE:SCOMNET Earnings and Revenue Growth January 15th 2025

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in SCOMNET’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe SCOMNET should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Story Continues