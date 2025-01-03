Rivian Soar Over 23% This Morning After Crushing Q4 Delivery Estimates

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) just dropped a bombshelldelivering 14,183 vehicles in Q4 2024, smashing Wall Street's expectations of 13,000. That drives its share price up by more than 23% this morning. That's a massive flex, especially when Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell short in the same quarter. What's driving this surge? Rivian has officially overcome its component shortage nightmare, giving its R1 and RCV platforms the green light for smooth, consistent production. This isn't just about hitting numbers; it's about rewriting the narrative in a fiercely competitive EV market.

Rivian's stock is no stranger to whiplash53 moves over 5% in the past yearbut this jump feels different. The market sees this as more than a headline; it's a shift in investor confidence. Still, not everyone's popping champagne. Baird analyst Ben Kallo recently downgraded the stock, flagging concerns about Rivian's 2025 growth drivers. But here's the kicker: Rivian just proved it can punch above its weight, and the market loves an underdog story, especially when it's backed by results.

For early investors, it's been a rollercoaster. A $1,000 investment at the IPO is now worth just $155.8a gut punch, no doubt. But for those jumping in now? This Q4 win could signal Rivian's pivot to a more stable trajectory. It's a moment of truth for Rivian as it battles to carve out its space in the EV arena. The big question: Is this the start of something transformative, or just a lucky quarter? Investors are watching closely.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

