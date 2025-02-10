Rivian opens up commercial van orders, a potentially lucrative business

Rivian (RIVN) announced on Monday that it is opening up orders for its Rivian Commercial van beyond its initial launch partners, potentially creating a lucrative business for the pure-play EV maker.

Rivian’s commercial van runs on the same platform as the current electric delivery van that Rivian produces for Amazon (AMZN). Though Rivian originally had an exclusive arrangement to produce 100,000 vans for the retail giant, Amazon is currently only using 20,000 vans.

Rivian said that after the end of its exclusivity period with Amazon, it had been testing its commercial vans with large fleet operators, including AT&T, and was now ready to open up orders to other companies utilizing fleets.

Rivian shares were up over 3% in midday trade on Monday.

• USD (RIVN) View Quote Details

The Rivian commercial vans come in two sizes, the 500 and 700, with the smaller van offering more payload (2,663 lbs vs. 2,258) but less cargo space (487 cubic feet vs. 652). The two vans start at $79,900 and $83,900, respectively.

“A big step in the right direction for Rivian as the Amazon relationship has changed dramatically. This expands Rivian's opportunity on the commercial EV front,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told Yahoo Finance. “Smart move at the right time.”

The commercial delivery van business is a big industry, dominated by Mercedes Sprinter vans and Ford Transit vans. Both companies also offer electric versions of their delivery vans, with more and more customers using electric for shorter journeys and local deliveries.

Ford said its E-Transit sales in the US jumped 64% to 12,610 units in 2024, helping grow its Ford Pro commercial unit. Ford sold around 150,000 commercial vans in the US last year.

An Amazon Prime delivery Rivian EV van in Westlake. (Getty) · 400tmax via Getty Images

Mercedes just started selling its eSprinter van in the US in Q4, with sales totaling only 828 units. However, the company did sell a total of 49,500 commercial vans in the US last year.

According to research firm Global Market Insights, the commercial van business is expected to nearly double globally over the next decade, from $109.4 billion in 2024 to $210.3 billion by 2034, with a 6.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

GMI projects the electrified commercial van business will make up around $50 billion of that business by 2034.

The growing e-commerce logistics and last-mile fulfillment business is going to be a big one, as the growth of Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart+, and others can attest. GMI finds the total global e-commerce delivery market was worth $426.2 billion in 2024 and will grow at a healthy 14% CAGR through 2034 to around $1.58 trillion.

Rivian, Ford, Mercedes, and others see this market as significant for its van offerings, with electric being a “duty cycle” that matches nicely with last-mile delivery.

Story Continues