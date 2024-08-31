Rivalry Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Rivalry (CVE:RVLY) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$4.65m (down 45% from 2Q 2023).

Net loss: CA$5.37m (loss narrowed by 15% from 2Q 2023).

CA$0.082 loss per share (improved from CA$0.10 loss in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Rivalry EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 42%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 11%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 86% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 7.9% growth forecast for the Hospitality industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Hospitality industry.

The company's shares are down 23% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Rivalry (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.