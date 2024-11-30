Rivalry Corp (RVLCF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic ...

Betting Handle: $79.9 million in Q3 2024, a 9% sequential decrease from Q2 2024.

Adjusted Revenue: $6 million in Q3 2024, inclusive of $3 million in deferred revenue for NUTZ.

Net Revenue: $3 million in Q3 2024.

Net Revenue for Nine Months: $12.1 million, down 8% from the comparable period in 2023.

Operating Expenses: Decreased by $0.7 million or 8% compared to Q3 2023.

Marketing, Advertising, and Promotion Expenses: Decreased by $0.9 million or 30% from the previous year.

Net Loss: $5.8 million, a small increase of $0.2 million from Q3 2023.

Cash Position: Ended Q3 2024 with $2.1 million in cash.

Private Placement: Closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $3 million.

Casino Revenue Share: Casino accounted for 40% of net revenue in Q3 2024, up 14% year-over-year.

Operating Expense Reduction: Current run rate operating expenses are approximately 50% lower than reported in Q3 2024.

Release Date: November 29, 2024

Positive Points

Rivalry Corp (RVLCF) completed a significant product overhaul, including a revamped registration flow, sportsbook, and a new crypto-first cashier, enhancing user experience.

The company's average net revenue per user increased by 51% compared to the 2024 year-to-date average, indicating improved monetization.

Rivalry Corp (RVLCF) reduced operating expenses by approximately 50%, creating a leaner and more efficient cost structure.

The introduction of the native crypto token, NUTZ, has generated $3 million in deferred revenue and is well-received in the crypto community.

The company successfully closed a $3 million non-brokered private placement, strengthening its balance sheet and supporting growth initiatives.

Negative Points

Betting handle decreased by 9% sequentially from Q2 2024, partly due to reduced marketing expenses.

Net revenue for the nine months ended was down 8% from the comparable period in 2023, reflecting challenges in maintaining revenue growth.

The reduction in marketing spend impacted player acquisition, with some marketing expenses going towards agreement exit costs.

Rivalry Corp (RVLCF) reported a net loss of $5.8 million, a slight increase from Q3 2023, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

The company has not provided specific guidance on profitability timelines, creating uncertainty about future financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: With the recent corporate overhaul and rebranding, can you provide an update on Rivalry's cash runway and operating expenses? Is there a possibility of reestablishing profitability guidance next year? A: Steven Salz, CEO, explained that while they have moved away from providing specific guidance, they are focused on near-term profitability. The company's operating expenses have been reduced by 50%, and even with stable revenue, there is a clear path to profitability. They are confident in their liquidity position and anticipate reestablishing profitability guidance early next year.

