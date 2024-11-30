GuruFocus.com

Rivalry Corp (RVLCF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic ...

  • Betting Handle: $79.9 million in Q3 2024, a 9% sequential decrease from Q2 2024.

  • Adjusted Revenue: $6 million in Q3 2024, inclusive of $3 million in deferred revenue for NUTZ.

  • Net Revenue: $3 million in Q3 2024.

  • Net Revenue for Nine Months: $12.1 million, down 8% from the comparable period in 2023.

  • Operating Expenses: Decreased by $0.7 million or 8% compared to Q3 2023.

  • Marketing, Advertising, and Promotion Expenses: Decreased by $0.9 million or 30% from the previous year.

  • Net Loss: $5.8 million, a small increase of $0.2 million from Q3 2023.

  • Cash Position: Ended Q3 2024 with $2.1 million in cash.

  • Private Placement: Closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $3 million.

  • Casino Revenue Share: Casino accounted for 40% of net revenue in Q3 2024, up 14% year-over-year.

  • Operating Expense Reduction: Current run rate operating expenses are approximately 50% lower than reported in Q3 2024.

Release Date: November 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Rivalry Corp (RVLCF) completed a significant product overhaul, including a revamped registration flow, sportsbook, and a new crypto-first cashier, enhancing user experience.

  • The company's average net revenue per user increased by 51% compared to the 2024 year-to-date average, indicating improved monetization.

  • Rivalry Corp (RVLCF) reduced operating expenses by approximately 50%, creating a leaner and more efficient cost structure.

  • The introduction of the native crypto token, NUTZ, has generated $3 million in deferred revenue and is well-received in the crypto community.

  • The company successfully closed a $3 million non-brokered private placement, strengthening its balance sheet and supporting growth initiatives.

Negative Points

  • Betting handle decreased by 9% sequentially from Q2 2024, partly due to reduced marketing expenses.

  • Net revenue for the nine months ended was down 8% from the comparable period in 2023, reflecting challenges in maintaining revenue growth.

  • The reduction in marketing spend impacted player acquisition, with some marketing expenses going towards agreement exit costs.

  • Rivalry Corp (RVLCF) reported a net loss of $5.8 million, a slight increase from Q3 2023, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

  • The company has not provided specific guidance on profitability timelines, creating uncertainty about future financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: With the recent corporate overhaul and rebranding, can you provide an update on Rivalry's cash runway and operating expenses? Is there a possibility of reestablishing profitability guidance next year? A: Steven Salz, CEO, explained that while they have moved away from providing specific guidance, they are focused on near-term profitability. The company's operating expenses have been reduced by 50%, and even with stable revenue, there is a clear path to profitability. They are confident in their liquidity position and anticipate reestablishing profitability guidance early next year.

