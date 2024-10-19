Riot Platforms (RIOT): Leading Bitcoin Mining with Strategic Acquisitions and Robust Growth

We recently published a list of 7 Most Profitable Cryptocurrency Stocks To Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) stands against other most profitable cryptocurrency stocks to invest in.

Where is the Crypto Industry Heading?

Bitcoin recently bounced back to the $62,000 level in the week ended October 11. Simultaneously, Ether jumped 1.73% to $2,443 and Solana climbed 4.23% to $144. The weekly performance reflected a quiet crypto market with Bitcoin slightly dipping while Ether and Solana inching up by less than 1%.

Amidst changing interest rates, Circle’s CEO Jeremy Allaire discussed the impact on the stablecoin market in an interview with CNBC. In his opinion, the Federal Reserve changes interest rates as a tool to either increase or lower or to take a neutral position with respect to the velocity of money in the economy. According to the general view, lower interest rates are better for the markets as the cost of capital becomes less. He considers lower interest rates as a really good thing for a stablecoin issuer like Circle as more capital will be put to work and so the velocity of money will increase and so will the demand for stablecoin money.

Apart from the interest rates, positive news for the crypto industry has come after almost 2 years of the crypto exchange FTX collapse. According to the firm, former customers are to recover a sum worth nearly 119% of what their accounts had at the bankruptcy time. Regarding this, FTX’s current chief executive John. J. Ray III stated that:

“Looking ahead, we are poised to return 100% of bankruptcy claim amounts plus interest for non-governmental creditors through what will be the largest and most complex bankruptcy estate asset distribution in history”

Crypto and Elections 2024

With the upcoming 2024 election, the crypto world continues to look forward to what the candidates say about digital currency. After formerly railing against cryptocurrencies, Trump has embraced crypto as he announced the launch of a crypto banking platform World Liberty Financial. He has also expressed support for domestic Bitcoin miners saying that if crypto is going to define the future, he wants it to be mined, minted, and made in the US.

Story continues

Many crypto enthusiasts are also welcoming Kamala Harris’s viewpoint on the topic. Harris said she would encourage innovative technologies like AI and digital assets during a fundraiser at Cipriani Wall Street. Commenting on this pro-crypto statement, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap Hayden Adams, posted on X: “I believe this is her first time referencing crypto publicly and it’s in a positive way.”

Simultaneously, venture capitalist Ben Horowitz has decided to make a significant donation to Harris’s campaign. This move was a reversal from the previous when he and his business partner Marc Andreessen initially backed President Trump. In an internal letter reported by CNBC, Horowitz says that he has spoken to Harris regarding tech policies and believes that although Harris hasn’t revealed her intentions yet, he is hopeful about her administration being much better than the Biden administration which has been destructive to tech policy, especially crypto and AI.

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 7 most profitable cryptocurrency stocks to invest in, we created an initial list of 30 companies with the biggest market caps in the sector. Moving on, we shortlisted those that had a positive net income in the trailing twelve months. Finally, we ranked the shortlisted companies in ascending order of their trailing 12 months net income. The number of hedge fund holders has also been mentioned for each stock on the list.

At Insider Monkey we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Riot Platforms (RIOT): Leading Bitcoin Mining with Strategic Acquisitions and Robust Growth

A computer engineer working in a futuristic office, programming algorithms to mine cryptocurrency.

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 12

TTM Net Income: $86.73 Million

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company. The company’s Bitcoin mining data center operations are based in central Texas and Kentucky while Denver and Colorado host the electrical switchgear engineering and fabrication operations. Riot company operates through two primary business segments including Bitcoin Mining and Engineering. The firm has a strong vision of becoming the world’s leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform.

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) serves as an industry leader in vertically integrated Bitcoin mining with a significant scale of operations and a strong financial and liquidity position. The firm ended the fiscal second quarter of 2024 with the self-mining hashrate deployed up 106% year-over-year. The firm’s core Bitcoin mining segment remained robust after recording strong gross margins despite the Bitcoin halving. Simultaneously, the Engineering segment returned to gross profit in the quarter and accounted for 14% of the total revenue. Riot also bolstered its growth profile by acquiring the Kentucky Bitcoin miner Block Mining.

According to the September highlights, the firm mined 412 Bitcoin thereby recording a 28% rise over August production. This rise was motivated by an increase in the average operating hash rate across all the firm’s facilities. Riot also accomplished a total deployed hash rate capacity of 28.2 exahashes per second following the completion of its third 100 MW building, Building B1, at its Corsicana Facility. Further increases in hash rate growth are expected after the completion of the fourth 100 MW building at the Corsicana Facility.

With a growing hashrate and operational improvements, a leading position in Bitcoin mining, and a consensus buy rating, Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is another attractive cryptocurrency stock.

Overall, RIOT ranks 5th on our list of most profitable cryptocurrency stocks to invest in. While we acknowledge the potential of RIOT as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some deeply undervalued AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for a deeply undervalued AI stock that is more promising than RIOT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.