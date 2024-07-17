Rio Tinto names former Shell executive Katie Jackson as new copper boss

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Rio Tinto logo seen on the company's office in Perth, Western Australia,

(Reuters) - Rio Tinto on Wednesday said it has appointed Katie Jackson, a former Shell executive with responsibility for acquisitions, as its new copper head.

Jackson, currently the president of UK-based energy infrastructure firm National Grid Ventures, will join Rio Tinto on Sept. 1. She will succeed Bold Baatar, who will take the helm as chief commercial officer later in the year.

Jackson previously held operational and commercial roles at Shell, where she also headed acquisitions, divestment and new business development across the energy giant's portfolio.

As the head of Rio Tinto's copper operations, Jackson will oversee the ramp-up of the miner's prized Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia which holds one of the world's largest deposits of the metal which is key to the green energy transition.

