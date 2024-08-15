Rick Fairless Creations: Custom Choppers Set to Dazzle at Worldwide Auctioneers

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Art you can drive.

Renowned chopper builder and owner of Strokers Dallas, Rick Fairless, has once again captured the essence of custom motorcycle artistry with two of his extraordinary creations. These bespoke choppers, a testament to Fairless’s unique vision and craftsmanship, are now set to hit the auction block at Worldwide Auctioneers. Known for his vibrant designs and meticulous attention to detail, Fairless has earned a reputation as one of the most innovative builders in the custom motorcycle world.

Each of these custom motorcycles represents the pinnacle of Fairless’s work, combining bold aesthetics with unparalleled performance. With no reserve, these bikes offer a rare opportunity for enthusiasts to own a piece of chopper history, crafted by a true legend of the industry. As they head to auction in separate lots, the anticipation is building among collectors and fans alike, eager to see who will take home these rolling works of art.

The 2001 ASVE “Psychedelic” Custom Chopper, offered without reserve, is a vibrant masterpiece built by the legendary Rick Fairless, owner of Strokers Dallas. This fully functional rolling piece of art features an incredible custom paint job in spectacular condition, perfectly capturing the spirit of the '60s. Powered by a modern V-Twin engine with a reliable belt drive, this chopper is as much a joy to ride as it is to admire. Don’t miss the chance to own a true Fairless original, where classic style meets contemporary performance. VIN: 1D9SS64D91H251537. See it here.

The 2005 ASVE “Bettie” Custom Chopper, offered without reserve, is one of the most outrageous creations from the renowned Rick Fairless of Strokers Dallas. This wild custom bike features intricate artwork throughout, making it a true standout in any collection. Powered by a powerful 121-cubic-inch V-Twin engine with a reliable belt drive, “Bettie” blends high-performance with unmatched artistic flair. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of custom motorcycle history from one of the industry’s most creative minds. VIN: EF1TXRLYGCDDE1322. See it here.

Join us for the 54th Annual Auburn Auction & Show featuring 250 cars offered without reserve.

Starting Thursday, August 29, enthusiasts can look forward to a dynamic three-day sale with a curated offering of outstanding sports, supercars and hypercars, celebrity owned vehicles, pioneering race cars, exceptional pre-war automobiles, state-of-the-art cybertrucks, muscle cars, classics and vintage trucks, as well as an extensive selection of the best memorabilia to be found. 400 cars are slated to cross the block from August 29-31. Join us for this Labor Day weekend tradition!

Readers can receive complimentary bidder registration ($150 value) and auction passes using promo code “motorious” during bidder registration. Visit http://WorldwideAuctioneers.com to see the catalogue and register to bid.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.