Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR) Launches AI Robot Barista, ADAM, at Clouffee & Tea in Las Vegas

US tech giants appear unfazed by the success of China’s cheap alternative AI models like DeepSeek as they announced roadmaps to invest billions of dollars this year in AI.

On February 10th, US equity features rose, hinting at a rebound from steep losses on February 7th as markets absorbed Donald Trump’s intentions to impose 25% tariffs on all US steel and aluminum imports.

“Risky assets are getting a bit desensitized to Trump’s tariff announcement,” said Mohit Kumar at Jefferies. “Our view in tariffs remains that they will cause volatility, are a negotiating tool and will eventually be not as bad as feared. However, we do see scope for further volatility over the coming weeks, with Europe likely to be the next target.

The gains in US stock futures could signal several buyers seeking to return to the market after the 1% retreat in the S&P 500 late last week.

Elsewhere, TSMC, the biggest contract chipmaker globally, said today that its Q1 revenue could hover at the lower end of its guidance due to $161 million in losses induced by earthquakes in January. Before DeepSeek’s launch, the company stated that its CapEx could touch $42 billion in 2025 due to AI demand.

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 1

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) designs, manufactures, and sells AI-powered service robots to drive automation in service industries, including hospitality and healthcare.

On February 10th, Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) announced the launch of its new food and beverage brand, Clouffee & Tea, featuring its AI-powered robot barista, ADAM, at Town Square in Las Vegas. ADAM is powered by AI tech from Nvidia, which helps it detect customer presence, engage in conversation, take orders verbally, and prepare beverages.

