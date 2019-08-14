Who’s Richer: These Sports Stars or Their Significant Others?

Being a pro athlete is a lucrative job. Top players sign multimillion-dollar contracts and can bring in even more money through endorsement deals and side businesses. With their wealth, fame and exclusive access, it’s no wonder many sports stars date other types of celebrities who are millionaires in their own right.

Take a look at some of these athlete-celebrity couples and see if you can guess which partner is richer.

David and Victoria Beckham

“Posh and Becks” were practically British royalty at the height of their respective careers. David Beckham has played a total of 522 professional soccer games over the course of his decades-long career, scoring 97 career goals. He’s also played in three World Cups for England’s national football team. In 1999, he married Victoria Beckham — then Victoria Adams — who was wildly popular on her own as a member of the pop group Spice Girls.

Both Beckhams have been super successful, but can you guess which one is wealthier?

It's a Tie

David Beckham’s net worth: $450 million

$450 million Victoria Beckham’s net worth: $450 million

The Beckhams are equally wealthy, even though they both have made major career transitions since they tied the knot. David retired from pro soccer in 2013 and is the owner of Inter Miami CF Academy, which recruits and trains young soccer players. He also launched a media company, Studio 99, in July 2019.

Victoria, meanwhile, has put her Spice Girls days behind her, declining to take part in the group’s recent reunion tour. Her main focus is her namesake fashion brand, which includes clothing, bags, shoes, accessories, eyewear and beauty products.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Before he was a reality star, Kroy Biermann played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2015. He married “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kim Zolciak in 2011, and they have four children together.

The couple has starred on the Bravo spinoff show “Don’t Be Tardy” for seven seasons. Radar Online reported in March 2019 that the show had been renewed for an eighth season.

Can you guess with Biermann is richer?

Kroy Biermann Is Richer

Kroy Biermann’s net worth: $5.5 million

$5.5 million Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s net worth: $3 million

Zolciak-Biermann supplements her reality TV income with lots of sponsored Instagram posts. But an NFL contract is worth more than a deal with 310 Nutrition, apparently. Biermann’s 2015-2016 contract alone was worth $1.9 million, according to Spotrac.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Over the course of his 20-year NFL career, Tom Brady has scored a total of 517 touchdowns — all for the New England Patriots. He married supermodel Gisele Bundchen in 2009, and the couple now has two kids together.

But who makes the bigger bucks — one of the world’s best football players or one of the world’s highest-paid supermodels?

Gisele Bundchen Is Richer

Tom Brady’s net worth: $180 million

$180 million Gisele Bundchen’s net worth: $400 million

This might come as a shock to sports fans, but Bundchen is the richer of the pair, by quite a lot. She continues to model, landing major covers like Elle and Vogue Paris, and makes big money from endorsement deals, including recent deals with the accessories company Vivara and the cosmetic line Make B. She also wrote an autobiography, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life,” which is a New York Times best-seller.

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari

Jay Cutler retired from the NFL in 2017 after 12 seasons, during which he played for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. In 2013, Cutler married reality star Kristin Cavallari, who first appeared on TV on “Laguna Beach” in 2004. She also starred in “The Hills” and was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.” The couple now stars together on “Very Cavallari.”

Cavallari was on TV before Cutler hit the pros — but which one has made more money?

Jay Cutler Is Richer

Jay Cutler’s net worth: $60 million

$60 million Kristin Cavallari’s net worth: $3.5 million

Despite her reality TV fame, best-selling book, and jewelry, home goods and children’s clothing lines, Cavallari’s net worth is a fraction of her husband’s. For Cutler’s final NFL season with the Miami Dolphins, he signed a one-year, $10 million contract, according to Spotrac. He’s one of the highest-paid NFL players of all time, with career earnings of $122.2 million, according to Business Insider.

Eric and Jessie James Decker

Pro football player Eric Decker retired in 2018 after eight seasons, during which he caught 439 receptions for 5,816 yards with 53 touchdowns. He played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

Decker married country singer Jessie James in 2013. She has released four albums, most recently the Christmas album, “On This Holiday” (2018). They both appeared on the E! reality show “Eric & Jesse: Game On,” which aired for three seasons.

