Who’s Richer: These Sports Stars or Their Significant Others?

Being a pro athlete is a lucrative job. Top players sign multimillion-dollar contracts and can bring in even more money through endorsement deals and side businesses. With their wealth, fame and exclusive access, it’s no wonder many sports stars date other types of celebrities who are millionaires in their own right.
Take a look at some of these athlete-celebrity couples and see if you can guess which partner is richer.
David and Victoria Beckham
“Posh and Becks” were practically British royalty at the height of their respective careers. David Beckham has played a total of 522 professional soccer games over the course of his decades-long career, scoring 97 career goals. He’s also played in three World Cups for England’s national football team. In 1999, he married Victoria Beckham — then Victoria Adams — who was wildly popular on her own as a member of the pop group Spice Girls.
Both Beckhams have been super successful, but can you guess which one is wealthier?
It's a Tie
- David Beckham’s net worth: $450 million
- Victoria Beckham’s net worth: $450 million
The Beckhams are equally wealthy, even though they both have made major career transitions since they tied the knot. David retired from pro soccer in 2013 and is the owner of Inter Miami CF Academy, which recruits and trains young soccer players. He also launched a media company, Studio 99, in July 2019.
Victoria, meanwhile, has put her Spice Girls days behind her, declining to take part in the group’s recent reunion tour. Her main focus is her namesake fashion brand, which includes clothing, bags, shoes, accessories, eyewear and beauty products.
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Before he was a reality star, Kroy Biermann played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2015. He married “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kim Zolciak in 2011, and they have four children together.
The couple has starred on the Bravo spinoff show “Don’t Be Tardy” for seven seasons. Radar Online reported in March 2019 that the show had been renewed for an eighth season.
Can you guess with Biermann is richer?
Kroy Biermann Is Richer
- Kroy Biermann’s net worth: $5.5 million
- Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s net worth: $3 million
Zolciak-Biermann supplements her reality TV income with lots of sponsored Instagram posts. But an NFL contract is worth more than a deal with 310 Nutrition, apparently. Biermann’s 2015-2016 contract alone was worth $1.9 million, according to Spotrac.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
Over the course of his 20-year NFL career, Tom Brady has scored a total of 517 touchdowns — all for the New England Patriots. He married supermodel Gisele Bundchen in 2009, and the couple now has two kids together.
But who makes the bigger bucks — one of the world’s best football players or one of the world’s highest-paid supermodels?
Gisele Bundchen Is Richer
- Tom Brady’s net worth: $180 million
- Gisele Bundchen’s net worth: $400 million
This might come as a shock to sports fans, but Bundchen is the richer of the pair, by quite a lot. She continues to model, landing major covers like Elle and Vogue Paris, and makes big money from endorsement deals, including recent deals with the accessories company Vivara and the cosmetic line Make B. She also wrote an autobiography, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life,” which is a New York Times best-seller.
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari
Jay Cutler retired from the NFL in 2017 after 12 seasons, during which he played for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. In 2013, Cutler married reality star Kristin Cavallari, who first appeared on TV on “Laguna Beach” in 2004. She also starred in “The Hills” and was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.” The couple now stars together on “Very Cavallari.”
Cavallari was on TV before Cutler hit the pros — but which one has made more money?
Jay Cutler Is Richer
- Jay Cutler’s net worth: $60 million
- Kristin Cavallari’s net worth: $3.5 million
Despite her reality TV fame, best-selling book, and jewelry, home goods and children’s clothing lines, Cavallari’s net worth is a fraction of her husband’s. For Cutler’s final NFL season with the Miami Dolphins, he signed a one-year, $10 million contract, according to Spotrac. He’s one of the highest-paid NFL players of all time, with career earnings of $122.2 million, according to Business Insider.
Eric and Jessie James Decker
Pro football player Eric Decker retired in 2018 after eight seasons, during which he caught 439 receptions for 5,816 yards with 53 touchdowns. He played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.
Decker married country singer Jessie James in 2013. She has released four albums, most recently the Christmas album, “On This Holiday” (2018). They both appeared on the E! reality show “Eric & Jesse: Game On,” which aired for three seasons.
Is it Eric’s athleticism or Jessie’s singing that has earned more?
Eric Decker Is Richer
- Eric Decker’s net worth: $10 million
- Jessie James Decker’s net worth: $1.5 million
Eric Decker made big bucks during his time in the NFL. He scored a $7.5 million signing bonus when he signed with the New York Jets in 2014, with the potential to earn up to an additional $4 million for that season, up to $6.5 million for the 2015 season and up to $8 million for the 2016 season, ESPN reported. He left the Jets after 2016.
Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood
NHL player Mike Fisher played more than 400 games with the Nashville Predators and served as their team captain before retiring in 2018. Before that, he played for the Ottawa Senators from 1999 through 2011. Fisher married country superstar Carrie Underwood in 2010.
Does the Canadian hockey player or the Southern crooner have the higher net worth?
Carrie Underwood Is Richer
- Mike Fisher’s net worth: $30 million
- Carrie Underwood’s net worth: $85 million
Although Fisher has had a prolific pro sports career, Underwood wins at the money game. She went from “American Idol” hopeful to making country music history. She’s had four albums reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and she is the first woman to have four country albums reach that milestone.
Underwood has sold 64 million records worldwide and has won seven Grammy Awards. Outside of her immense success in the music world, Underwood also has an activewear line, Calia by Carrie Underwood.
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias
Tennis star Anna Kournikova made it to the Wimbledon semifinals when she was a teenager. Though she never won a singles title, she did reach No. 1 in the rankings as a doubles player and won several major titles, including the Australian Open. Kournikova met Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias on the set of his music video for “Escape” in 2001, and they have been dating on and off ever since.
But which superstar is wealthier?
Enrique Iglesias Is Richer
- Anna Kournikova’s net worth: $50 million
- Enrique Iglesias’ net worth: $100 million
Kournikova’s $50 million net worth is nothing to scoff at, but Iglesias is worth double. Appealing to both Spanish- and English-speaking audiences, Iglesias has had three top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart and 25 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He’s sold more than 170 million albums worldwide and has headlined 10 world tours. Iglesias is currently touring through the end of 2019.
Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers
Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are both sports figures and celebrities. Patrick retired from racing in 2018 with the Indy 500 as her last race — the same race that made her a star back in 2005. She made a name for herself as a serious female competitor in a male-dominated sport, becoming famous as much for her personal brand as for her racing skills.
Aaron Rodgers has been playing for the Green Bay Packers since 2005 and has led his team to a Super Bowl championship. Patrick and Rodgers confirmed that they were dating in January 2018, People reported.
Patrick and Rodgers have both achieved major milestones in their respective sports careers, but one is worth twice as much as the other. Find out who’s richer.
Aaron Rodgers Is Richer
- Danica Patrick’s net worth: $60 million
- Aaron Rodgers’ net worth: $120 million
Patrick scored endorsement deals during her racing career, but she hasn’t been able to out-earn Rodgers, who signed a record-breaking four-year contract in August 2018 worth $134 million, Forbes reported. In addition to earning big bucks on the field, Rodgers is a minority owner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and a partner in a $50 million venture and growth-stage fund.
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez retired from professional baseball in 2016. At the time, he was one of the world’s highest-paid athletes despite being embroiled in scandal due to his use of performance-enhancing drugs. Rodriguez was named the MVP in the MLB three times during his 22-year career.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has had an incredibly successful career of her own, excelling as an actress, singer and businesswoman. Rodriguez and Lopez have been dating since February 2017 and got engaged in March 2019, People reported.
Who comes out on top: A-Rod or J-Lo?
Jennifer Lopez Is Richer
- Alex Rodriguez’s net worth: $350 million
- Jennifer Lopez’s net worth: $400 million
She might still be “Jenny from the block,” but Lopez has come a long way from her humble beginnings in the South Bronx. She is one of the top-earning celebrities of 2019, according to Forbes.
Her Las Vegas residency grossed over $100 million in two years, and she boosted her earnings as the executive producer of the TV competition show “World of Dance.” Lopez also launched a makeup line with Inglot Cosmetics and continues to act as well. She wrapped up her “It’s My Party” tour on Aug. 11.
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton
Pitcher Justin Verlander made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2005. He was named Rookie of the Year, Cy Young Award winner and league MVP. In 2017, he won a World Series with the Houston Astros. He married model and actress Kate Upton just days after the World Series win, and the couple welcomed their first child in November 2018.
Verlander and Upton have both been featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, but can you guess which cover star is richer?
Justin Verlander Is Richer
- Justin Verlander’s net worth: $95 million
- Kate Upton’s net worth: $20 million
Verlander is one of 2019’s highest-paid athletes in the world, with his earnings for the year totaling $29.5 million as of June, Forbes reported. Verlander signed a new two-year contract with the Houston Astros in March for $66 million, giving him the highest-ever annual salary for a pitcher.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Dwyane Wade has 16 years of pro basketball playing under his belt, most of those years with the Miami Heat. He retired in 2019 and received the Magic Johnson Award during his last pro season. His other awards include the 2006 NBA Finals MVP, and he is a three-time champion and 13-time All-Star, ESPN reported.
Wade married actress Gabrielle Union in August 2014, and they welcomed their first child together in November 2018. Union has been acting steadily since the ’90s and has starred in “Bring It On,” “Bad Boys II,” “10 Things I Hate About You” and more.
So who’s worth more: the basketball star or the movie star?
Dwyane Wade Is Richer
- Dwyane Wade’s net worth: $120 million
- Gabrielle Union’s net worth: $20 million
Wade was one of the highest-earning athletes of 2018, with $31.8 million in earnings from that year, Forbes reported. In addition to his basketball earnings, Wade also brings in money through endorsement deals and his own line of neckties, socks and underwear. His most lucrative endorsement deal is with the Chinese brand Li-Ning, which gave him an equity stake and a multimillion-dollar annual contract.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams is one of the greatest — if not the greatest — female tennis players of all time, with 72 singles titles, 23 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles. She won four Olympic gold medals and was the No. 1 tennis player in the world for a whopping 186 weeks.
Williams got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December 2016, and they welcomed daughter Olympia in September 2017. They wed two months later.
Is it Williams’ tennis skills or Ohanian’s entrepreneurial success that has brought in the most wealth?
Serena Williams Is Richer
- Serena Williams’ net worth: $200 million
- Alexis Ohanian’s net worth: $9 million
Williams’ primary source of wealth is tennis — she’s earned $90.6 million in prize money during her career, according to the Women’s Tennis Association. But it’s not her only source of income.
She’s also a venture capitalist, investing with a focus on women- and minority-owned companies, and has a portfolio worth at least $10 million, Forbes reported. She has as a clothing line and owns stakes in the Miami Dolphins and UFC. She also brings in major money through numerous corporate partnerships.
Russell Wilson and Ciara
Quarterback Russell Wilson has played for the Seattle Seahawks since 2012. For the 2018 season, he was tied for third in the NFL for the highest number of touchdowns, 35. Wilson married singer Ciara — who has been nominated for five Grammy Awards and won one — in July 2016, and they had their first child together in April 2017.
Can you guess which of the stars has a higher net worth?
Russell Wilson Is Richer
- Russell Wilson’s net worth: $115 million
- Ciara’s net worth: $20 million
Wilson is the No. 6 highest-paid athlete in the world, according to Forbes. He is also the NFL’s highest-paid player thanks to a four-year, $140 million contract extension that he signed with the Seahawks in April 2019. Outside of football, Wilson is the CEO of brand management firm West2East Empire.
All net worths were sourced from Celebrity Net Worth and are accurate as of Aug. 11, 2019.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Who’s Richer: These Sports Stars or Their Significant Others?