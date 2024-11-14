Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Richelieu Hardware is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = CA$138m ÷ (CA$1.4b - CA$257m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2024).

So, Richelieu Hardware has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Trade Distributors industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Richelieu Hardware's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Richelieu Hardware .

What Can We Tell From Richelieu Hardware's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Richelieu Hardware, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. However it looks like Richelieu Hardware might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Richelieu Hardware's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Richelieu Hardware is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 56% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Richelieu Hardware that you might find interesting.

