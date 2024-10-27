Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.06

The board of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.06 per share on the 27th of November. The dividend yield will be 1.7% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Richardson Electronics' Projections Indicate Future Payments May Be Unsustainable

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 125.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could get very high, which probably can't continue without starting to put some pressure on the balance sheet.

Richardson Electronics Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The last annual payment of $0.24 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Richardson Electronics has impressed us by growing EPS at 42% per year over the past five years. Even though the company is not profitable, it is growing at a solid clip. If profitability can be achieved soon and growth continues apace, this stock could certainly turn into a solid dividend payer.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Richardson Electronics that investors should take into consideration. Is Richardson Electronics not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

