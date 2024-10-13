Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.06

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) will pay a dividend of $0.06 on the 27th of November. This makes the dividend yield 1.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Richardson Electronics' Projections Indicate Future Payments May Be Unsustainable

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Richardson Electronics isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 125.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could get very high, which probably can't continue without starting to put some pressure on the balance sheet.

Richardson Electronics Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10 years. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Richardson Electronics has been growing its earnings per share at 42% a year over the past five years. While the company is not yet turning a profit, it is growing at a good rate. If the company can turn a profit relatively soon, we can see this becoming a reliable income stock.

Richardson Electronics' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Richardson Electronics' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We don't think Richardson Electronics is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Richardson Electronics that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

