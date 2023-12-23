Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.11

The board of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 12th of January, with investors receiving CA$0.11 per share. The dividend yield will be 3.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Richards Packaging Income Fund's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, Richards Packaging Income Fund's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 2.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 51%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.786 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$1.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.3% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Richards Packaging Income Fund has been growing its earnings per share at 15% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Richards Packaging Income Fund might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Richards Packaging Income Fund in our latest insider ownership analysis. Is Richards Packaging Income Fund not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

