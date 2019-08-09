Here’s How Rich Every NFL Team Is

The average price of entry into the least expensive NFL stadium is more than $60, but exactly half the teams charge triple digits to catch a game live. The league average, in fact, is a hair over $100 for a single ticket. You can’t blame football fans for wondering, then, where all that money goes. And while the NFL might no longer be a nonprofit organization, the teams in the league never have been. They rake in many, many millions of dollars in profit for their billionaire owners year after year.

But which teams are making the most? Does winning more games mean higher revenues? Or are the teams in the biggest markets the only ones really cashing in? GOBankingRates evaluated all 32 teams and ranked them in terms of revenue. Before you buy a jersey and a cold beer on one of this fall’s football Sundays, click through and find out which NFL team is the richest.

32. Oakland Raiders

Revenue: $335 million

Operating Income: $24 million

The Raiders’ position on the list of NFL earners mirrors exactly its position in the AFC West at the close of the 2018 season — on the caboose of the train. Only the lowly Arizona Cardinals finished with fewer wins than Oakland’s meager four victories. The Silver and Black will play the 2019 season in Oakland, but by 2020, they should be ready to move into their shiny new $1.9 billion digs in Las Vegas. They will play in Allegiant Stadium, under a reported 20-year, $25 million-a-year naming rights deal with budget airline Allegiant.

31. Los Angeles Chargers

Revenue: $346 million

Operating Income: $48 million

If the Chargers’ recent move from San Diego to Los Angeles was meant to take the team to greener pastures, it’s not apparent based on the team’s revenue alone at this point — but the team’s performance isn’t to blame. The Chargers finished 2018 a solid 12-4, tying division leader Kansas City’s record to take second place in the division and land themselves a spot as a playoff wild-card team. They beat the Baltimore Ravens to advance to the AFC divisional round but were hammered by the New England Patriots, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

30. Cincinnati Bengals

Revenue: $359 million

Operating Income: $60 million

The two things Cincinnati is known for: its status as the Chili Capital of the World and a Bengals team that disappoints year after year. The “Bungles” missed the playoffs again last season after limping to the finish line and closing with a record of 6-10, good for the basement of the AFC North. They haven’t won the Super Bowl in franchise history and haven’t been to the big game since 1988, which might have Bengals fans considering whether their hard-earned cash is better spent elsewhere.

29. Detroit Lions

Revenue: $361 million

Operating Income: $4.1 million

Detroit didn’t win a playoff game in 2018 — or the year before that or the year before that. In fact, May 23, 2019, was the 10,000th straight day since the Lions rewarded their fans with a postseason victory. The last time that happened was on Jan. 5, 1992, over the Dallas Cowboys, and the Lions hadn’t won a playoff game before that since 1957. The Lions finished 2018 in a familiar setting — last place in their division. To make matters worse, they hold the distinction of being the only team with single-digit operating income, pulling in a paltry $4.1 million — $20 million less than the second-lowest team.

28. Buffalo Bills

Revenue: $364 million

Operating Income: $67 million

Buffalo’s lower-than-average revenue figures certainly can’t be helping them pay the “bills.” The team finished the 2018 season at 6-10, with only the New York Jets to look down on in the AFC East, a division that had no team with a winning record except the Super Bowl champion Patriots.

27. Los Angeles Rams

Revenue: $366 million

Operating Income: $68 million

Los Angeles spent years trying to lure an NFL team back, only to go from zero to two in just one offseason — and the city’s efforts have paid dividends already. The Rams finished 2018 towering over the NFC West, tying the Saints for most wins in the NFL with 13. They made it to the Super Bowl, where they ran into the perennial postseason buzzsaw that is the New England Patriots and lost 13-3.

26. Tennessee Titans

Revenue: $371 million

Operating Income: $48 million

The Tennessee Titans, née Houston Oilers, certainly aren’t making money like a team once named after one of the most lucrative industries in the world. The team’s winning 9-7 record last year wasn’t enough to send them to the playoffs.

25. Indianapolis Colts

Revenue: $373 million

Operating Income: $67 million

The Colts were out of (Andrew) Luck in 2017 when the team’s star quarterback sat out the season with an injury. Indy came back strong last year, finishing second in the AFC South with a 10-6 record — good enough to secure a wild-card berth in the playoffs. They scored a lopsided wild-card victory against the Houston Texans and then suffered one themselves in the divisional round against Kansas City.

