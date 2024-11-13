Rich care more about climate change than poorer households

The Prime Minister announced fresh climate targets at the Cop29 summit earlier this week - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Wealthy households are more likely than the working class to care about the environment, a survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has found.

New figures reveal two-thirds of people with university degrees cited climate change as an “important issue”, compared to less than half of those without any qualifications.

Similarly, 67pc of people in professional occupations said they were concerned about the environment, which was well above 39pc of those in skilled trades.

Of those in the most deprived one-fifth of the population, 49pc cited climate change as an important issue, while the figure rose to 61pc for households in the least-deprived quintile.

The findings will raise questions for Sir Keir Starmer as he attempts to spend billions of pounds turning Britain into a clean energy superpower.

The Prime Minister announced fresh climate targets at the global Cop29 summit earlier this week, as he said the UK will aim for an 81pc cut in its emissions by 2035.

However, he denied that the policy shift would force people to change their lifestyles.

It comes just over a year after Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir’s predecessor, watered down net zero targets to ease financial pressures on households.

In its latest findings, the ONS also found that the share of adults who see climate change as an important issue has fallen back from 69pc just over a year ago to 57pc today.

For most of last year, the climate was considered the fourth most important issue by families, behind only the cost of living crisis, the NHS and the economy.

But it has now dropped to seventh, with housing, immigration and crime all now considered more pressing problems by the public.

However, four in every 10 adults said they had felt the effects of climate change in the past year, with strong winds, floods and heatwaves the most commonly reported phenomena.

At the same time, businesses are increasingly unconcerned about the impact of climate change on their operations.

The share of companies “very concerned” about the environment has halved over the past two years from just over one in 10 to around one in 20.

The percentage of businesses “somewhat concerned” has also dropped from almost 37pc to just under 28pc, while the proportion who are “not concerned” has risen from 46.4pc to 56.1pc.

The Government was contacted for comment.