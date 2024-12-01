Rich Americans now applying for passports, foreign investment visas at record levels — where they’re going and why

Leading up to the presidential election, there was a lot of news coverage about celebrities threatening to leave the country if their preferred candidate didn’t win. It remains to be seen how many actually do leave. Still, it turns out that, regardless of the outcome of the election, many of the nation’s millionaires are looking to make a permanent move.

The past year has seen a dramatic rise in those seeking a second passport. Applications for second passports, investment visas and permanent residencies are up more than 30% from last year, according to advisers and attorneys for family offices and high-net-worth families, CNBC Television reports.

Americans are now the No. 1 group applying for investment migration programs, with 53% of American millionaires and 64% of younger millionaires (aged 18 to 29) saying they’re likely to leave the U.S. after the election — regardless of the winner, according to a survey by Arton Capital, an immigration adviser to the wealthy.

Golden visas are also known as residency by investment programs and allow the wealthy to acquire temporary or permanent residency by buying a house, starting or investing in a company or making a substantial donation. Some countries even offer golden passports.

Why the rich are leaving the U.S.

The reasons for seeking golden visas and passports vary and aren’t just related to the current political climate in the U.S. Some are looking to retire where it’s warmer, others want to be closer to family, and some for tax reasons (or because they want a non-U.S. passport when they travel to certain regions).

Others cite rising antisemitism, Islamophobia, potential for political violence and ballooning government debt. The ultra-wealthy are creating “passport portfolios” to diversify their country risk, as they would diversify their investments.

So where are they going? Malta is reportedly the most popular country for obtaining a second passport, which costs $1 million to $1.2 million, but offers citizenship and the ability to live and work anywhere in the European Union.

Other popular passports come from St. Lucia, which costs about $240,000, and Antigua at $230,000, according to CNBC’s report. Portugal, Greece, Italy and Spain are also popular locations for permanent residency, with the minimum required investment ranging from 250,000 to 500,000 euros ($265,000 to $530,000).

