Rhong Khen International Berhad (KLSE:RKI) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Rhong Khen International Berhad (KLSE:RKI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Rhong Khen International Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = RM21m ÷ (RM814m - RM95m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, Rhong Khen International Berhad has an ROCE of 3.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Rhong Khen International Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Rhong Khen International Berhad .

What Can We Tell From Rhong Khen International Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Rhong Khen International Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 5.0%, but since then they've fallen to 3.0%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a side note, Rhong Khen International Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 12% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Rhong Khen International Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Rhong Khen International Berhad's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

