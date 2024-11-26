Rhong Khen International Berhad (KLSE:RKI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.03

Rhong Khen International Berhad (KLSE:RKI) will pay a dividend of MYR0.03 on the 31st of December. This means the annual payment will be 3.4% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Rhong Khen International Berhad's Future Dividend Projections Appear Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Rhong Khen International Berhad's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 47.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 43%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

KLSE:RKI Historic Dividend November 26th 2024

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0315 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.4% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. In the last five years, Rhong Khen International Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 8.5% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On Rhong Khen International Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Rhong Khen International Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.