RH (RH) Gains Optimism from Cramer and Buffett Amid Interest Rate Changes and Short Seller Pressure

We recently published a list of 14 Stocks That Jim Cramer Recently Talked About. In this article, we are going to take a look at where RH (NYSE:RH) stands against other stocks that Jim Cramer recently talked about.
In his latest appearance on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Jim Cramer continued to talk about the incoming Trump administration’s tariffs. Coupled with the Fed’s data-driven interest rates cycle, tariffs have created quite a stir on Wall Street as investors are wary of them contributing to inflationary pressures and making the central bank hesitate when it comes to reducing rates.
He believes that one of the key issues surrounding tariffs is the interconnection between the US and China. Cramer shared that “I know many business people have talked to President-elect Trump and they’ve said, ‘It’s not as simple as steel. Steel’s a hundred thousand people, I mean some of these companies have three hundred, four hundred thousand people themselves. I think the problem is we’re so intertwined and a lot of people felt, you know what, when President Trump, or when he was President Trump, you basically felt you were supposed to go from China to Mexico. Seemed like a good deal. And Mexico seemed like, favored.”
Since then, Cramer shared that the sentiment around Mexico has changed. According to him, the same people are now wondering “Why did we go to this country that apparently doesn’t like.” He also shed light on the relationship between China and Mexico and shared that “China and Mexico are strange bedfellows. China’s been flooding the country with autos! And, what we did was we moved all of our auto production down there! Also Germany, you go to Puebla, and it’s Volkswagen!” He added that this makes implementing tariffs tricky as “it’s just that the cars go back and forth, and back and forth, where, where do we put the tariff on? Where to we take it off?”
However, while the market might be worried about the broader impact of tariffs, businesses are also excited about growing merger and acquisition activity. Cramer outlined that “very quickly, people just say, you know what, look, tariffs are so convoluted that something has to happen. But the idea that they can talk to other companies and maybe combine, they want that so badly.”
Apart from his takes on stocks, some of Cramer’s most controversial views are of cryptocurrencies. While he doesn’t advocate completely shunning them, the tight-knit crypto community either panics when he’s bullish for Bitcoin due to the well-known inverse Cramer effect or wonders why he doesn’t advocate holding more crypto as part of a portfolio. In a recent episode of Mad Money, Cramer shared some of his latest thoughts about crypto:
“I’ve always endorsed keeping up to 10% of your portfolio in gold as a kind of insurance against the world’s lunacy. But for years now, I’ve also been saying Bitcoin’s a fine alternative to gold for that 10% position. Why not? I think the federal budget deficit is at impossible levels. I don’t want to be wedded to a currency backed by the full faith and credit of a country that owes $36 trillion.”
Cramer reiterated that there’s more to investing than simply “just owning cryptocurrencies.” In fact, he believes that buying stocks can potentially lead to an investor making more money than buying cryptocurrencies. “Bitcoin’s part of the most obviously diversified portfolio in recent history,” believes Cramer. “Buying and holding stocks can be just as lucrative as buying Bitcoin six days after Biden dropped out of the race. Or maybe, just maybe, it can make you even more money.” Another Mad Money episode saw him stress that he has held Bitcoin for years as Cramer shared:
“I want to discuss Bitcoin, really. I do—not to the detriment of stocks but in addition to stocks. I come to praise Bitcoin, not buy it. First, let’s dispel the idea that I’ve never believed in Bitcoin. Now, if you search YouTube, you can see that I first bought Bitcoin on September 15, 2020, when it was at just over $10,000.”
RH (NYSE:RH)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 39
RH (NYSE:RH), also known as Restoration Hardware, is a home furnishing provider. It is a typical stock that does not perform well when interest rates are high. RH (NYSE:RH)’s shares are up 46% year-to-date, but this optimism is built on the back of lower interest rates. Before the Fed’s first rate cut in September, the shares were down 14.6% during the year, and they jumped by 25% after the rate cut. Cramer is quite optimistic about the stock as he’s going against the tide of short sellers betting against the firm. His optimism surrounding RH (NYSE:RH) stems from confidence in the firm’s leadership and its CEO. While short sellers might be betting against the firm, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway scooped up a $203 million stake in the firm in Q3. According to Cramer:
“Keep an eye on Restoration Hardware. We got a nice piece from Stifel today going from $420 going to $500. But this is, RH is one the most heavily shorted stocks in the entire market. Gary Friedman is the CEO. Just looking over the first quarter, a lot of people feel like he’s too bullish in his projections. That’s nonsense. The guy is spot on in his projections. Probably one of the most accurate CEOs about what’s going to happen. So as this one comes in, I know it seems high, but, it’s a winner. And as the rates come down, it’s even a bigger winner. And I think people are going to understand worldwide ambitions are paying here. Very interesting short squeeze.
Overall, RH ranks 12th on our list of stocks that Jim Cramer recently talked about. While we acknowledge the potential of RH as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than RH but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
