RGB International Bhd (KLSE:RGB) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at RGB International Bhd (KLSE:RGB) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on RGB International Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM44m ÷ (RM448m - RM163m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, RGB International Bhd has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 6.0% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured RGB International Bhd's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering RGB International Bhd for free.

So How Is RGB International Bhd's ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, RGB International Bhd's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if RGB International Bhd doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line

We can conclude that in regards to RGB International Bhd's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 58% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Like most companies, RGB International Bhd does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

