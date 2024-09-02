RFG Holdings Limited's (JSE:RFG) top owners are private companies with 42% stake, while 35% is held by institutions

Key Insights

RFG Holdings' significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

60% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

35% of RFG Holdings is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls RFG Holdings Limited (JSE:RFG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 42% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 35% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about RFG Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About RFG Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in RFG Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of RFG Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

RFG Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. South African Investment Gp Trust is currently the largest shareholder, with 42% of shares outstanding. With 17% and 8.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Old Mutual Investment Group South Africa (Pty) Limited and PSG Fund Management are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of RFG Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in RFG Holdings Limited. In their own names, insiders own R303m worth of stock in the R4.4b company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 42%, of the RFG Holdings stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

