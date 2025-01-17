RF Industries Ltd (RFIL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Debt ...

Net Sales: $18.5 million in Q4, up 16% year-over-year and 10% sequentially.

Gross Profit Margin: Increased to 31.3% in Q4 from 28.4% year-over-year.

Operating Income: $96,000 in Q4, compared to an operating loss of $1.1 million in the previous year.

Net Loss: $238,000 or $0.02 per diluted share in Q4, improved from a net loss of $851,000 or $0.08 per diluted share year-over-year.

Non-GAAP Net Income: $394,000 or $0.04 per diluted share in Q4, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $434,000 or $0.04 per diluted share in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA: $908,000 in Q4, compared to negative $108,000 in Q4 2023.

Debt Reduction: Debt reduced to just above $8 million from $14.1 million at the end of the previous fiscal year.

Inventory: Reduced to $14.7 million from $18.7 million last year.

Backlog: $19.5 million as of October 31, 2024, with current backlog at $14.9 million.

Release Date: January 16, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

RF Industries Ltd (NASDAQ:RFIL) reported a 16% increase in net sales for the fourth quarter, reaching $18.5 million, indicating strong revenue growth.

The company achieved an operating profit for the first time in several quarters, reflecting improved profitability.

RF Industries Ltd (NASDAQ:RFIL) successfully reduced its debt from $14.1 million to just above $8 million, strengthening its balance sheet.

The gross profit margin increased to 31.3%, highlighting effective cost management and operational efficiencies.

The company has strengthened its product offerings with high-demand solutions like small cells and DAC thermal cooling systems, positioning itself as a full solutions provider.

Negative Points

Despite improvements, RF Industries Ltd (NASDAQ:RFIL) reported a net loss of $238,000 for the fourth quarter, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

The company faces increasing costs outside of its control, such as wage pressures and escalating insurance expenses.

RF Industries Ltd (NASDAQ:RFIL) experienced a 10% decrease in full fiscal year sales, highlighting challenges in maintaining consistent revenue growth.

The backlog decreased from $19.5 million to $14.9 million, which could impact future sales if not replenished.

The company is still navigating a challenging market environment, with key markets in recovery mode, which may affect future performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What was the main contributor to the revitalized top line and what's driving that going into the seasonally low first quarter? A: Robert Dawson, CEO: The significant shipment of hybrid fiber from our backlog in Q4 was a major contributor. We also saw a general recovery across the board. Looking into Q1, we are seeing a product mix shift with better bookings and a stronger backlog, indicating that our long-term plans for growth in newer product areas are starting to contribute.

Story Continues