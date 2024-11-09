RF Capital Group Inc (GMPXF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth Amidst ...

Assets Under Administration (AUA): Up $3.8 billion since the beginning of the year, with an additional $400 million in October.

Adjusted EBITDA: $41.1 million for the nine-month period, down 9% over the same period last year.

Fee-Based Revenues: $204.5 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, up $11 million or 6% over the same period last year.

Release Date: November 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

The company is actively working on filling key leadership positions, including a new CFO and national sales leader, to drive future growth and profitability.

RF Capital Group Inc ( GMPXF ) was certified as a great place to work for the 7th consecutive year, with improved employee engagement scores.

Assets under administration (AUA) increased by $3.8 billion since the beginning of the year, with an additional $400 million growth in October.

RF Capital Group Inc ( GMPXF ) reported a 5% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

The competitive recruiting environment is leading to aggressive multiples, which could impact the company's ability to maintain favorable payback periods.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period was down 9% compared to the same period last year, indicating pressure on profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you remind us of any capital plans or major investments required for 2025, particularly in Halifax? A: Yes, we have some real estate initiatives in Halifax that will impact 2024 and 2025. Our broader strategic and financial funding process is underway, and we will provide a full update on our strategy for 2025 and beyond at the next call. - Devid Kelly, COO

Q: What are your margin targets, considering the decline in gross margin this quarter? A: The current gross margin reflects a change in our revenue mix, with interest income declining and fee revenue increasing. We expect revenue to be driven by AUA growth and recruiting. Interest rates will likely remain a headwind into 2025, but we aim to offset this with revenue growth from other sources and thoughtful management of operating expenses. - Ayeza Ahmed, VP Finance and Devid Kelly, COO

Q: Can you provide more details on advisor account changes and the recruiting pipeline? A: We had two team departures this quarter, with assets under management of about $456 million. The recruiting pipeline remains strong, with $1.5 to $2 billion in assets as potential opportunities. We are disciplined in recruiting high-caliber teams that fit our culture and business model, despite competitive forces and aggressive multiples in the market. - Devid Kelly, COO

Q: Could you elaborate on the operating expenses, particularly the one-time leadership transition costs? A: Leadership transition costs mainly relate to a one-time provision for a consulting agreement and changes in executive team members, including the CEO and CFO. This resulted in an increase in G&A and a decrease in employee compensation for the quarter. - Ayeza Ahmed, VP Finance

Q: What is the status of building out the executive team, and how will it affect future operating expenses? A: We are focused on filling the CFO and national sales roles. Once these are filled, the senior levels of the organization will be set. We are organizing our teams to optimize their performance without expecting a material change in operating expenses related to salaries. - Devid Kelly, COO

