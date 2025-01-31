Rezvani Retro RR1 Brings the Iconic 935 Race Car into the Modern Era

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Rezvani unveils the production-ready Retro RR1, a 935-inspired limited edition sports car blending classic design with modern technology.

Rezvani Automotive is set to launch the production version of its much-anticipated Retro RR1 in just one week, marking the first entry in its new Rezvani Retro series. Inspired by the legendary Porsche 935 race car of the 1970s, the RR1 aims to capture the spirit of the past while incorporating the latest in automotive technology and performance.

A Bold New Take on Retro Revival

Unlike conventional resto-mods, which often blend old-school styling with modern mechanics, Rezvani’s approach is radically different. CEO Ferris Rezvani emphasized the necessity for a truly distinctive retro aesthetic, ensuring that the RR1 stands apart from the countless modified classics in today’s market.

The RR1 is based on the modern Porsche 992 but features extensive modifications to evoke the silhouette and spirit of the original 935 race car. The design process involved showcasing both traditional and modern headlight configurations to potential buyers. Ultimately, the nostalgic appeal of classic round headlights won out, leading Rezvani to fully commit to a more period-correct design.

Limited Production, Two Exclusive Trims

The RR1 will be limited to just 50 units, ensuring exclusivity for collectors and enthusiasts alike. While full specifications have yet to be revealed, the car promises to merge cutting-edge performance with unmistakable retro styling.

Rezvani Retro models, including the RR1, are designed for those who appreciate vintage aesthetics but also demand modern reliability, technology, and comfort. The result is a car that delivers the timeless appeal of an automotive icon without sacrificing today’s performance and convenience features.

As Rezvani prepares to unveil the final production version, anticipation is high among enthusiasts eager to see how the Retro RR1 brings the legendary 935 back to life—reimagined for the modern era.

