Revenues Tell The Story For Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) As Its Stock Soars 29%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 29% after a shaky period beforehand. The bad news is that even after the stocks recovery in the last 30 days, shareholders are still underwater by about 2.6% over the last year.

After such a large jump in price, when almost half of the companies in the United States' Renewable Energy industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 2.3x, you may consider Altus Power as a stock not worth researching with its 6.9x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Altus Power's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times have been advantageous for Altus Power as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Altus Power would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 54% gain to the company's top line. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 226% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 44% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 18% growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's understandable that Altus Power's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Altus Power's P/S has grown nicely over the last month thanks to a handy boost in the share price. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Altus Power maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Renewable Energy industry, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Altus Power (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across.

