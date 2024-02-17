Revenue Miss: The Southern Company Fell 5.5% Short Of Analyst Revenue Estimates And Analysts Have Been Revising Their Models

As you might know, The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) recently reported its annual numbers. Revenues came in 5.5% below expectations, at US$25b. Statutory earnings per share were relatively better off, with a per-share profit of US$3.64 being roughly in line with analyst estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Southern from 14 analysts is for revenues of US$28.0b in 2024. If met, it would imply a notable 11% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 10% to US$4.02. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$27.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.00 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$74.21, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Southern at US$82.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$65.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Southern is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Southern's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.9% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Southern is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Southern analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Southern (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

