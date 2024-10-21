Revealed: The cost of driving out Britain’s top 100 taxpayers

A Labour capital gains tax raid could drive out wealthy earners and investors - Darren Staples/via REUTERS

An exodus of wealthy Britons could cost the Treasury up to £3.9bn a year in lost tax receipts, analysis shows.

Britain’s top 100 taxpayers paid £39m each in capital gains and income tax in the 2022-23 tax year, according to investment platform Wealth Club.

Figures obtained via a Freedom of Information request lodged by the company show that, taken together, the top 1,000 taxpayers in Britain paid £3.9bn – more than the 4pc of HMRC’s annual tab last year.

Of Britain’s 10,000 wealthiest individuals, the average taxpayer faced a bill of £10.4bn.

Labour has ruled out raising income tax in this month’s Budget, but reports suggest that Rachel Reeves could raise capital gains tax (CGT) to fill a supposed “back hole” in the public purse.

Last week, it was reported landlords would be exempt from any tax rises.

Alex Davies, the founder of Wealth Club, warned that an exodus of wealthy Britons would leave “huge holes in the country’s finances” every year and risked “draining the economy of the entrepreneurs and investors who start and support young businesses”.

He added that Britain already suffered from an “image problem” among wealthy investors, who find the country’s approach to tax “unsupportive of wealth creators”.

It follows analysis by this newspaper which found that the top 1pc of earners are paying more than twice their “fair share of tax”.

A Freedom of Information request lodged by The Telegraph revealed the top 0.1pc of earners in the UK – those with pre-tax incomes above £889,000 – produced 5.9pc of all income generated but paid 12.7pc of all income tax in the current tax year.

Mr Davies said: “The autumn Budget is just over a week away and the Chancellor has stated repeatedly that those with the broadest shoulders should carry the biggest tax burden, but these numbers demonstrate just how reliant the tax system already is on a very small number of individuals.

“But the ultra-wealthy are a mobile bunch, proven by the fact that an estimated 9,500 millionaires are expected to leave the UK this year.

“If just the top 100 taxpayers decided to move overseas that would rise to £3.9bn less revenue for HMRC, and if the top 1,000 taxpayers migrated out of the UK, that figure would rise to £10.4bn less in receipts.”

HMRC and the Treasury were approached for comment.