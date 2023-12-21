Revealed: Britain’s most expensive street (where prices are down £3m)

The average price of a home in Grosvenor Square, Mayfair has dropped to £20.3m - A.P.S. (UK)/Alamy Stock Photo

House prices on Britain’s most expensive street have fallen by £3m in the past year amid waning interest from international buyers.

The value of a home on Grosvenor Square in Mayfair has dropped to an average of £20.3m, according to an annual report from lender Halifax, which analysed prices from 2018 to 2023.

The previous report found that average prices on the street in central London were £23.5m, based on the six years to 2022.

Despite price falls on Grosvenor Square, it has become the most expensive street in England and Wales.

Phillimore Gardens, which is in the London borough of Kensington, had come out on top last year at £23.8m, but a plunge to £19.1m has pulled it down to fourth place.

Phillimore Gardens in Kensington has fallen from first to fourth on the list of Britain’s most expensive streets

Jonathan Hopper, chief executive of buying agents Garrington Property Finders, said: “Even London’s golden postcodes are not immune to the wider influences that we’ve seen in the market. London particularly is reeling from a perfect storm of events.”

He said the onset of working from home during the pandemic triggered a “race for space” that led to more buyers shunning London for rural locations and has had a lasting impact on buyers’ preferences.

Mr Hopper said lockdown measures that shut down the city and closed travel corridors repelled many international buyers who are the key clientele in Grosvenor Square and other expensive streets in central London.

Although most buyers are purchasing in cash at the top end of the market, he said they are increasingly expecting discounts to reflect a drop-off in buyers with mortgages and wider economic conditions.

Jeremy Campbell-Harris, of buying agents Recoco Property Search, said property prices in Grosvenor Square had soared before the pandemic but have since been “levelling off”.

He said a reduction in demand from Russian buyers since the invasion in Ukraine could be contributing to falling prices in some premium postcodes, but other international buyers from places like China and the Middle East have been attracted to the capital.

Roarie Scarisbrick, a partner at Property Vision buying agents, said demand in places like Grosvenor Square is “more based on currency than anything else”.

When the pound’s value dropped significantly in 2022, he said it contributed to a “feeding frenzy” of international buyers keen to capitalise on the exchange rate. Since then the pound has rebounded, which is making international purchases more expensive.

Markets have been predicting that the pound will hit $1.35 next year as the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank cut interest rates before the Bank of England.

Mr Scarisbrick said demand has still been strong in some of the leafier parts of central London.

Notting Hill is home to the second-most expensive street in Britain - Alexander Spatari/Getty Images Contributor

In Clarendon Road in Notting Hill, which is now the second-most expensive street in Britain, average prices actually rose by £5m, from £15m to £20m, according to Halifax.

Mr Scarisbrick said the area has become popular since Covid because of its access to communal gardens and array of spacious houses.

By contrast, Grosvenor Square tends to be dominated by flats, which have lost some of their allure since the pandemic.

Mr Scarisbrick said buyers in these areas tend to be living in Britain as their primary residence, have children in local schools, and place a greater premium on space.

Grosvenor Square buyers are more likely to be transient international buyers who live in London only partly during the year and want an address on the most globally renowned postcode in the UK.

In recent years two buildings on the street were completed which sell units worth more than £10m, which have been popular with Middle Eastern buyers and have boosted prices.

The top 20 most expensive streets were all in London, where property values are significantly higher than in their equivalents outside of the capital.

Knightsbridge, in the Belgravia area of London, ranked third in prices, which rose from £14m to £20m – the biggest jump since last year’s report.

The most expensive street outside of the city is East Road in Weybridge, where the average home will set buyers back over £9m.

