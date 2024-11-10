Is REV Group, Inc. (REVG) The Best RV and Camping Stock To Buy Now?

In This Article:
RV Industry Outlook: Steady Growth Amid Economic Challenges?
The RV and camping industry plays a vital role in promoting outdoor recreation. It provides families and individuals with affordable travel options. Currently, the RV and camping industry is experiencing notable transformation.
A key trend driving transformation and growth in the RV and camping industry is the rise in digital nomadism, a lifestyle where individuals work remotely while traveling and use technology to perform their jobs from various locations.
According to the MBO Partners 2023 State of Independence research study, 17.3 million American workers, or 11% of the workforce, identify as digital nomads. This number has seen a significant increase since the pandemic, reflecting the growing trend of remote work that allows individuals to travel while maintaining their jobs.
As a result of this growing trend of digital nomadism, the demand for RVs and camping facilities has increased, benefiting the entire industry.
According to the RV Industry Association (RVIA), RV wholesale shipments are expected to slightly increase in 2024, reaching 324,100 units, with continued growth projected for 2025. The Fall 2024 edition of RV RoadSigns, prepared by ITR Economics, indicates that shipments could rise to the mid-300,000 unit range next year
Craig Kirby, President and CEO of RVIA, noted that while high interest rates have posed challenges for the RV market, there is optimism for steady shipments in the coming months. He highlighted that consumer interest in RV travel and camping remains strong, suggesting that as interest rates decline, the industry is well-positioned for recovery.
The new forecast estimates that 2024 RV shipments can range from 311,600 to 336,600 units, with a median of 324,100 units. For 2025, the range is expected to increase to 329,900 to 362,300 units, with a median of 346,100 units. This positive outlook reflects a resilient market despite current economic pressures.
Following Donald Trump’s re-election as President, the RV industry has expressed optimism about working with the new administration on key industry priorities. Craig Kirby, President and CEO of the RV Industry Association, congratulated Trump and emphasized their readiness to collaborate with the incoming administration and Congress. The association aims to address the needs of the RV industry, its members, and RV enthusiasts across the country. Kirby highlighted the productive relationship established during Trump’s first term, which led to significant achievements like the Great American Outdoors Act.
Phil Ingrassia, President of the RV Dealers Association (RVDA), also welcomed Trump’s return to the White House, seeing it as an opportunity to promote growth in the RV industry and encourage more Americans to explore RV travel. The RVDA plans to advocate for the passage of the Travel Trailer & Camper Tax Parity Act, which would address tax disadvantages faced by some RV dealers. Additionally, the association intends to work with its partners to advance policies that improve access to national public lands, further supporting the outdoor recreation industry.
REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 22
REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) is an American company that is engaged in the design and manufacture of specialty and recreational vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. REVG is one of the best RV and camping stocks to buy now.
In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported net sales of $579.4 million, down from $680 million in the same quarter last year. However, net income increased to $18 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $14.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in Q3 2023.
The decline in sales was primarily due to challenges in the Recreational Vehicles segment, where consumer discretionary spending has been affected. Despite these market conditions, REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) is actively working to manage costs and align its operations with market demand. The company reported a notable increase in adjusted EBITDA. In Q3 2024, REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $45.2 million, an increase from $39.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking ahead, the company is focusing on strategic initiatives to enhance its market position. On October 18, REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) announced that it has finalized the sale of ElDorado National (California), Inc. (ENC) to Rivaz, Inc. for approximately $52 million. This transaction is part of the company’s plan to exit the bus manufacturing business, allowing it to concentrate on its core segments.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is committed to innovation and quality in its recreational vehicles. The company showcased new and innovative model year 2025 units at the Hershey RV show and Elkhart RV Dealer Open House in September.
As of the second quarter of 2024, REVG was held by 22 hedge funds, according to Insider Monkey’s database.
Overall, REVG ranks 7th on our list of the best RV and camping stocks to buy now. While we acknowledge the potential of REVG as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than REVG but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
