Returns At Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Waste Connections is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = US$1.5b ÷ (US$19b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, Waste Connections has an ROCE of 8.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.6% average generated by the Commercial Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Waste Connections compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Waste Connections for free.

What Can We Tell From Waste Connections' ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Waste Connections. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.4% and the business has deployed 44% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

As we've seen above, Waste Connections' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 112% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Waste Connections does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Waste Connections that you might be interested in.

