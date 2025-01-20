Returns At Sunzen Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNZEN) Are On The Way Up

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Sunzen Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNZEN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sunzen Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = RM11m ÷ (RM170m - RM8.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, Sunzen Group Berhad has an ROCE of 6.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Personal Products industry average of 9.9%.

KLSE:SUNZEN Return on Capital Employed January 20th 2025

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Sunzen Group Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Sunzen Group Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Sunzen Group Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 6.8% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 23% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, Sunzen Group Berhad has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a staggering 165% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Sunzen Group Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Sunzen Group Berhad that you might be interested in.

