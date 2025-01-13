Returns At SBM Offshore (AMS:SBMO) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at SBM Offshore (AMS:SBMO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for SBM Offshore, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$18b - US$3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, SBM Offshore has an ROCE of 7.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 11%.

ENXTAM:SBMO Return on Capital Employed January 13th 2025

In the above chart we have measured SBM Offshore's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SBM Offshore for free.

So How Is SBM Offshore's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at SBM Offshore. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 7.5% and the business has deployed 80% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On SBM Offshore's ROCE

In conclusion, SBM Offshore has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 47% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

