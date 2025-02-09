The Returns At PULSION Medical Systems (MUN:PUS) Aren't Growing

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for PULSION Medical Systems (MUN:PUS), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on PULSION Medical Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = €4.7m ÷ (€34m - €12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, PULSION Medical Systems has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

MUN:PUS Return on Capital Employed February 9th 2025

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for PULSION Medical Systems' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of PULSION Medical Systems.

So How Is PULSION Medical Systems' ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, PULSION Medical Systems' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward.

What We Can Learn From PULSION Medical Systems' ROCE

In summary, PULSION Medical Systems isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think PULSION Medical Systems has the makings of a multi-bagger.

If you want to continue researching PULSION Medical Systems, you might be interested to know about the 3 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

