Returns At Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PICORP) Appear To Be Weighed Down

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PICORP) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM8.9m ÷ (RM176m - RM90m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

Thus, Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Commercial Services industry average of 7.5% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad's ROCE has remained relatively flat while the business is using 27% less capital than before. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. So if this trend continues, don't be surprised if the business is smaller in a few years time.

On another note, while the change in ROCE trend might not scream for attention, it's interesting that the current liabilities have actually gone up over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 51% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than10% because total capital employed would be higher.The 10% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 51% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. Additionally, this high level of current liabilities isn't ideal because it means the company's suppliers (or short-term creditors) are effectively funding a large portion of the business.

The Key Takeaway

Overall, we're not ecstatic to see Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad reducing the amount of capital it employs in the business. Since the stock has declined 37% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

