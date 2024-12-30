The Returns At Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Aren't Growing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Middleby's (NASDAQ:MIDD) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Middleby, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$704m ÷ (US$7.2b - US$815m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Therefore, Middleby has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Machinery industry.

In the above chart we have measured Middleby's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Middleby .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Middleby Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 11% and the business has deployed 47% more capital into its operations. 11% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Middleby has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

What We Can Learn From Middleby's ROCE

In the end, Middleby has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 25% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Middleby that you might find interesting.

