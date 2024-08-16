Returns At Marine & General Berhad (KLSE:M&G) Are On The Way Up

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Marine & General Berhad (KLSE:M&G) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Marine & General Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = RM57m ÷ (RM853m - RM132m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2024).

So, Marine & General Berhad has an ROCE of 7.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Marine & General Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Marine & General Berhad for free.

So How Is Marine & General Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Marine & General Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 7.9% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Marine & General Berhad is utilizing 1,625% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, Marine & General Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 16% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

What We Can Learn From Marine & General Berhad's ROCE

Overall, Marine & General Berhad gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Marine & General Berhad (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant) .

