Returns At Kim Heng (Catalist:5G2) Are On The Way Up

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Kim Heng (Catalist:5G2) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Kim Heng, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = S$13m ÷ (S$167m - S$65m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Kim Heng has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Energy Services industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Kim Heng's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Kim Heng's past further, check out this free graph covering Kim Heng's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Kim Heng Tell Us?

Shareholders will be relieved that Kim Heng has broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 13% on its capital. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Kim Heng has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 39% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

Our Take On Kim Heng's ROCE

To sum it up, Kim Heng is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 69% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Kim Heng (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

