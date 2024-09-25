The Returns At Huber+Suhner (VTX:HUBN) Aren't Growing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Huber+Suhner (VTX:HUBN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Huber+Suhner:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = CHF72m ÷ (CHF824m - CHF171m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Huber+Suhner has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Electrical industry average it falls behind.

In the above chart we have measured Huber+Suhner's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Huber+Suhner for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Huber+Suhner, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Huber+Suhner to be a multi-bagger going forward. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Huber+Suhner has been paying out a decent 48% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, Huber+Suhner has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 54% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

