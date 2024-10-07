Returns At Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Hayward Holdings' (NYSE:HAYW) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Hayward Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = US$189m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$235m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, Hayward Holdings has an ROCE of 7.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Building industry average of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured Hayward Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Hayward Holdings .

How Are Returns Trending?

Hayward Holdings' ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last four years, the ROCE has climbed 55% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Hayward Holdings' ROCE

To bring it all together, Hayward Holdings has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has fallen 33% over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

