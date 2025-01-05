Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Royal Caribbean Cruises:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$4.1b ÷ (US$37b - US$9.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Thus, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 9.1% it's much better.

NYSE:RCL Return on Capital Employed January 5th 2025

In the above chart we have measured Royal Caribbean Cruises' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Royal Caribbean Cruises .

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Royal Caribbean Cruises. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 21%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Royal Caribbean Cruises can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with a respectable 74% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Royal Caribbean Cruises (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

