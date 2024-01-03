Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = UK£29m ÷ (UK£210m - UK£60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Professional Services industry average of 16% it's much better.

View our latest analysis for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

AIM:AFM Return on Capital Employed January 3rd 2024

In the above chart we have measured Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting.

What Can We Tell From Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Alpha Financial Markets Consulting are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 19%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 71% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Alpha Financial Markets Consulting is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 88% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Alpha Financial Markets Consulting can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you want to continue researching Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.