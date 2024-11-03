Returns At Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Appear To Be Weighed Down

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Eversource Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$2.7b ÷ (US$58b - US$6.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, Eversource Energy has an ROCE of 5.1%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.7%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Eversource Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Eversource Energy .

So How Is Eversource Energy's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Eversource Energy. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 5.1% and the business has deployed 47% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, while Eversource Energy has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Eversource Energy (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

