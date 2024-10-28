The Returns At Emico Holdings Berhad (KLSE:EMICO) Aren't Growing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Emico Holdings Berhad (KLSE:EMICO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Emico Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM11m ÷ (RM92m - RM18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, Emico Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.8% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Emico Holdings Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Emico Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Emico Holdings Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Emico Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at Emico Holdings Berhad, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Emico Holdings Berhad in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Emico Holdings Berhad's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Emico Holdings Berhad's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Since the stock has gained an impressive 78% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

If you'd like to know more about Emico Holdings Berhad, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Story Continues