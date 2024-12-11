Returns At DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Are On The Way Up

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, DaVita (NYSE:DVA) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for DaVita, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$18b - US$2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Thus, DaVita has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Healthcare industry.

NYSE:DVA Return on Capital Employed December 11th 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DaVita compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for DaVita .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

DaVita's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 20% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that DaVita has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And a remarkable 115% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

DaVita does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for DaVita that you might be interested in.

