Returns At Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cinemark Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = US$292m ÷ (US$4.9b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Therefore, Cinemark Holdings has an ROCE of 7.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 10%.

NYSE:CNK Return on Capital Employed November 24th 2024

In the above chart we have measured Cinemark Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cinemark Holdings for free.

So How Is Cinemark Holdings' ROCE Trending?

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 26% less capital than it was five years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 23% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than7.7% because total capital employed would be higher.The 7.7% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 23% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. So while current liabilities isn't high right now, keep an eye out in case it increases further, because this can introduce some elements of risk.

