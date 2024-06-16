Returns On Capital At VICOM (SGX:WJP) Have Hit The Brakes

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at VICOM (SGX:WJP), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on VICOM is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = S$33m ÷ (S$196m - S$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, VICOM has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Commercial Services industry average of 8.6%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for VICOM's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of VICOM.

What Does the ROCE Trend For VICOM Tell Us?

There hasn't been much to report for VICOM's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line On VICOM's ROCE

In summary, VICOM isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

VICOM does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

