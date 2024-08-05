Returns On Capital At Vetropack Holding (VTX:VETN) Have Hit The Brakes

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Vetropack Holding (VTX:VETN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Vetropack Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = CHF92m ÷ (CHF1.3b - CHF230m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Vetropack Holding has an ROCE of 8.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Packaging industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vetropack Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Vetropack Holding .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Vetropack Holding in recent years. The company has employed 36% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.9%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On Vetropack Holding's ROCE

As we've seen above, Vetropack Holding's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about Vetropack Holding, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is concerning.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

